CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,045,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,305 shares during the period. CME Group makes up 6.4% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $486,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Veritable L.P. grew its position in CME Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in CME Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $9,518,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CME Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,058,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $2,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.20.

CME stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.29. 15,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.05. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

