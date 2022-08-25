CluCoin (CLU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,813.00

CluCoin (CLU) traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One CluCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CluCoin has traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CluCoin has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $11,813.00 worth of CluCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00767057 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015995 BTC.
CluCoin Coin Profile
CluCoin’s total supply is 872,270,495,366,290 coins and its circulating supply is 513,031,343,820,759 coins. CluCoin’s official Twitter account is @clucoin.
Buying and Selling CluCoin
