CloakCoin Trading Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $147.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000227 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017252 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00015809 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,877,925 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

