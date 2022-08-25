Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

Shares of CLVT traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 43,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $26.73.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,557,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,658,000 after purchasing an additional 428,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,328,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,062,000 after purchasing an additional 239,070 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,537,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

