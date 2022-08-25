Civilization Hits Market Capitalization of $13.99 Million (CIV)

Civilization (CIV) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Civilization coin can now be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Civilization has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civilization has a market capitalization of $13.99 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,610.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003764 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00129587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00032886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00077805 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civilization

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

