Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 497 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 0.9% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.13.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.81. 23,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,727. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

