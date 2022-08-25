Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 2,921 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,330,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Oracle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 471,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,102,000 after purchasing an additional 26,769 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 151,124 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 48,654 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.19. The company had a trading volume of 85,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,089. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $203.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

