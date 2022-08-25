Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 176 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 0.8% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $8.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.22. The stock had a trading volume of 22,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,946. The company has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.38 and a 200-day moving average of $265.38. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

