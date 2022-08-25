Citizens & Northern Corp Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 208,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.7% in the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 93,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 135.0% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 3,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.5% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.54. The company had a trading volume of 42,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,611. The company has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

