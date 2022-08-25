Citizens & Northern Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,904 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 224,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,122. The firm has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average of $61.97.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,090 shares of company stock worth $9,433,014 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.