Citizens & Northern Corp Increases Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 5.3% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp owned 0.09% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $14,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,493,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,563,000 after acquiring an additional 711,096 shares in the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $87.59. 84,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,286,220. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.65. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $113.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.361 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $4.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

