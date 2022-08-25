Citizens & Northern Corp Buys 234 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 399.8% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,258,000 after buying an additional 739,628 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $21,845,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,553,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,006.7% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 121,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 110,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,826,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.70. 418,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,240,945. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $88.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.74.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

