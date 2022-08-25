Citizens & Northern Corp Acquires 1,418 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,629,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $542,084,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 25,355.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 693,208 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4 %

HD traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $306.92. 59,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.76 and a 200 day moving average of $306.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.