Citigroup Lowers Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on HPGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €171.00 ($174.49) to €173.00 ($176.53) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $217.67.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

HPGLY stock opened at $145.52 on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $237.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.25.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

