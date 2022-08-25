Citigroup Cuts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $150.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAT. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $101.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.45.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

