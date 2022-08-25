Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Announces Earnings Results

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.50), Fidelity Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Citi Trends Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $208.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.96. Citi Trends has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $97.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 430.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 45.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Citi Trends by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Citi Trends

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum cut Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Citi Trends to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

