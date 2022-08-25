Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CEO Sells $599,432.24 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CSCO stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,842,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,376,031. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $194.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

