CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINCGet Rating) dropped 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.43 and last traded at $37.46. Approximately 463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 402,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

CINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Sunday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CinCor Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares in the company, valued at $118,619,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,606,000 shares of company stock worth $48,180,000.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CinCor Pharma by 292.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth about $95,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

