Chromia Price Hits $0.18 (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Chromia has a market cap of $100.41 million and approximately $16.53 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,649.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003776 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00129650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00077152 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

