Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Trading Down 1.6%

Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04). Approximately 965,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,131,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

Chill Brands Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98.

About Chill Brands Group

Chill Brands Group PLC engages in the research, development, production, and sale of cannabidiol (CBD) consumer products and other lifestyle goods in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers tobacco alternative products, including smokes and chew pouches. It provides oral tinctures, soft-gel capsules, massage oils, and topical cosmetic products.

Further Reading

