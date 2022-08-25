Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Trading Down 3.8%

Chesswood Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Chesswood Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

