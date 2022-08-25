Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.00 million-$335.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.09 million.

Certara Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 699,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,377. Certara has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Certara

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.57.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Mclean bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen M. Mclean bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,706,893 shares of company stock worth $136,396,900. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Certara by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

