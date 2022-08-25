Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives $39.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CERE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ CERE opened at $32.74 on Thursday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,511,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,910,445. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,511,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,910,445. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,605 shares of company stock worth $4,039,663 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

