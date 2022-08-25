Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.13

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $2.36. Ceragon Networks shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 525,373 shares.
Ceragon Networks Stock Up 1.3 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.
Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks Company Profile
Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceragon Networks (CRNT)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.