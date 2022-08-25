Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.13

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $2.36. Ceragon Networks shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 525,373 shares.

Ceragon Networks Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 538.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 56,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 23.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

