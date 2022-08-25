Centrality (CENNZ) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Centrality (CENNZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. Centrality has a market capitalization of $138.84 million and $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,362.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003824 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00129072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00076732 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centrality Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

