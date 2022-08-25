Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.52

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 14447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Central Puerto Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEPU. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,978,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Central Puerto during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. boosted its stake in Central Puerto by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 757,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Puerto during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in Central Puerto during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.