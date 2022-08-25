Celo (CELO) Price Tops $0.91

Celo (CELO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00004193 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $413.37 million and $12.14 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,611,349 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

