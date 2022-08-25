Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.92 and last traded at $41.92. 505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Cellnex Telecom to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average is $44.61.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

See Also

