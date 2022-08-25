CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.15

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.15 and traded as high as $10.49. CECO Environmental shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 711,426 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $361.22 million, a PE ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $179,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 171,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

