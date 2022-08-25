CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Update

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 6,900.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CB Scientific Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBSC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,192. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. CB Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.95.

About CB Scientific

CB Scientific, Inc provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

