Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $194.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

