Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Position Cut by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,612 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Carter’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 179,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Carter’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 61,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Carter’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 27,946 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carter’s Stock Performance

CRI opened at $78.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.29. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.88 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Carter’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

