Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Capri also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.45-$2.45 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Capri Price Performance

CPRI stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.76. The stock had a trading volume of 42,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Capri

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

