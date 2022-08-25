Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the July 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGEMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($234.69) to €210.00 ($214.29) in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Capgemini from €235.00 ($239.80) to €217.00 ($221.43) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Capgemini Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,722. Capgemini has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $49.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

See Also

