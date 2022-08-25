Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Update

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the July 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabix Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLOZF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 34,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,488. Cannabix Technologies has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.

Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, governments, and public in North America. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use, as well as breath collection units.

