Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Update

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the July 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabix Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Cannabix Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 34,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,488. Cannabix Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Cannabix Technologies alerts:

Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, governments, and public in North America. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use, as well as breath collection units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.