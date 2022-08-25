Cango (NYSE:CANG) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 40,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 205,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
Cango Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $356.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.
Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). Cango had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $124.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cango Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cango
About Cango
Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.
