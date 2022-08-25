Cango (NYSE:CANG) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 40,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 205,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Cango Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $356.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). Cango had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $124.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cango Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cango

About Cango

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Cango by 37.5% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cango in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.