Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,973,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,879,000 after acquiring an additional 703,889 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.04. 37,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,547. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

