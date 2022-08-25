Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 32,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 586,693 shares.The stock last traded at $50.99 and had previously closed at $50.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

