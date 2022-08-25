Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNCGet Rating)’s share price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.68. Approximately 179,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 247,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Separately, Haywood Securities downgraded Canada Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$189.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11.

Canada Nickel (CVE:CNCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canada Nickel Company Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Nickel Company Inc engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

