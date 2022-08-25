Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $50.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRVA. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.
Privia Health Group Trading Up 3.6 %
PRVA opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.41 and a beta of 1.17. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,255,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,759,000 after purchasing an additional 593,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Privia Health Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,856 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Privia Health Group by 71.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 108.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,730 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
