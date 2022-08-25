Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 627,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,533 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,826,789. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.65.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.