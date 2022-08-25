Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 40,333 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,333 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,283,000 after buying an additional 1,086,724 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,062,000 after buying an additional 844,052 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after buying an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after buying an additional 442,597 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.92. The stock had a trading volume of 19,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,536. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.07. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47.

