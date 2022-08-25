Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 3,451 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Essential Utilities worth $11,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.53. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.65%.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

