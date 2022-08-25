Cambridge Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.9% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $54,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after acquiring an additional 501,064 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 6.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,264,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,551,000 after acquiring an additional 701,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,094,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $280.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.52.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

