Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 3,610 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.2% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $34,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after buying an additional 240,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,801,122,000 after acquiring an additional 186,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $924,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.50. 33,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,675. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $233.55.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

