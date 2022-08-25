Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 12,160 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,150,243 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.35. 1,241,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,820,944. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $155.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

