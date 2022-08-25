Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.4% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $39,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Danaher by 916.7% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,502 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Danaher by 68.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after acquiring an additional 994,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Danaher by 34.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 718,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $286.41. 40,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.25. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $208.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

