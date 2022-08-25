Cambridge Trust Co. Has $9.14 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after buying an additional 6,810,208 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,668,000 after buying an additional 1,890,747 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 365.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,319,000 after buying an additional 447,398 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 954,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,293,000 after purchasing an additional 328,983 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,297,000 after purchasing an additional 301,328 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,586 shares of company stock worth $4,968,059 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WEC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,786. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.45. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

